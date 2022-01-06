LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Rushbond plc v The JS Design Partnership LLP (negligence), Cunningham v Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council (negligence), Soriano v Forensic News LLC (forum conveniens in defamation), SpiceJet Ltd v De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd (conditional appeal) and CDE v NOP (arbitral confidentiality); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

