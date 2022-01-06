- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Cross-border developments
- Claims and remedies
- Negligence—duty of care for third party actions
- Negligence—causation in assault
- Civil fraud—enforcement and tracing
- Service
- Service outside England and Wales—forum conveniens in defamation
- Service out—resisting service of proceedings
- ADR
- Arbitration—arbitral confidentiality vs open justice
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Funding arrangements—CFAs and advance fees
- Principles of costs recovery—court fees and remission scheme
- Costs recovery—proportionality and guideline hourly rates
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Contempt and committal—embargoed draft judgments
- Extending time to start proceedings
- Default judgment—setting aside
- Contempt and committal—breach of injunction
- Contempt and committal—applicant’s obligations
- Evidence and disclosure
- Disclosure pilot scheme—failure to comply
- Civil appeals
- Imposing conditions to appeal
- Limitation and pre-action
- Limitation—deliberate concealment
- Scottish civil litigation
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Rushbond plc v The JS Design Partnership LLP (negligence), Cunningham v Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council (negligence), Soriano v Forensic News LLC (forum conveniens in defamation), SpiceJet Ltd v De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd (conditional appeal) and CDE v NOP (arbitral confidentiality); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
