Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Rushbond plc v The JS Design Partnership LLP (negligence), Cunningham v Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council (negligence), Soriano v Forensic News LLC (forum conveniens in defamation), SpiceJet Ltd v De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd (conditional appeal) and CDE v NOP (arbitral confidentiality); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.