Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Knowing receipt—proprietary interest requirement
  • Negligence—dental practices’ liability
  • Contractual breach and remedies
  • Unfair prejudice—the legal costs principle
  • Fraudulent misrepresentation—recklessness
  • Evidence and disclosure
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments including CPR and various Court Guide updates as well as key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Byers v The Saudi National Bank (knowing receipt), Iris Hughes v Rajendra Rattan (liability of dental practices) and Ali v Dinc (evidence before the court); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

