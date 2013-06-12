Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme / Rights of residence of EEA nationals and their family members

Legal News

Disclosure obligations in SIAC cases

Disclosure obligations in SIAC cases
Published on: 12 June 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disclosure obligations in SIAC cases
  • Original news
  • What is the significance of the ruling?
  • How will this re-frame the obligations of a national authority re disclosure?
  • What are the challenges when acting in such cases? What are the evidential difficulties in SIAC cases?
  • What does this case tell us about the court’s approach to art 27?
  • What should lawyers take from this case?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: What are a member state’s disclosure obligations when it wishes to exclude an EU national on grounds of public security? Rebecca Chapman, barrister at Tooks Chambers, says the decision in ZZ is significant as it plainly imposes a minimum level of disclosure upon the state. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More