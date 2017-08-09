Sign-in Help
Determining an application for qualified one-way costs shifting (Catalano v Espley-Tyas Development Group Ltd)

Published on: 09 August 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What was the background to this case?
  • What was the subject of the appeal?
  • What did the court decide and why?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: According to Jamie Carpenter, a barrister at Hailsham Chambers, any solicitor with a client who has ever had a pre-1 April 2013 conditional fee agreement (CFA) with a success fee would be wise to assume that their client will never get the benefit of qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) even if that CFA was terminated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

