Corporate weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Co-Operation Agreement, updated guidance from Companies House on its same day services, the publication of a new edition of the Corporate Governance Guidance and Principles for Unlisted Companies in Europe by ecoDa, and an HM Treasury strategic review of the effectiveness of guidance and reduced reporting measures introduced to account preparers in 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or to read the full analysis.