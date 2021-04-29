- Corporate weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Company disclosures, records and registers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Companies House updates guidance on same day services
- Corporate governance
- The Chartered Governance Institute, formerly ICSA, confirms the completion of its rebranding exercise
- ecoDa publishes new edition of unlisted companies corporate governance guidance
- Accounts and reports
- Review looks at effectiveness of reduced reporting measures amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate crime
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021
- FCDO issues guidance on how UK operates global-anti corruption sanctions
- New and updated content
- Corporate joint ventures; Private equity
- Public company takeovers
- Equity capital markets
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Co-Operation Agreement, updated guidance from Companies House on its same day services, the publication of a new edition of the Corporate Governance Guidance and Principles for Unlisted Companies in Europe by ecoDa, and an HM Treasury strategic review of the effectiveness of guidance and reduced reporting measures introduced to account preparers in 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
