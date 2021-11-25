LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • Investment Association updates principles of remuneration for 2022
  • 25x25 initiative to improve gender balance among CEOs in FTSE 100 by 2025 launches
  • Equity capital markets
  • European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
  • Financial services regulation
  • European Parliament endorses Commission’s UCITS/PRIIPs KID proposals
  • New and updated content
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: details of the publication of the Investment Association’s updated principles of remuneration for 2022, the launch of a new UK corporate-led initiative aimed at increasing the number of female CEOs in FTSE 100 companies to 25 by 2025, the EU Commission’s launch of a public consultation on making public capital markets more attractive for EU companies and facilitating access to capital for SMEs and the European Parliament’s endorsement of the EU Commission’s proposals on UCITSs and PRIIPs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

