Corporate weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: details of the publication of the Investment Association’s updated principles of remuneration for 2022, the launch of a new UK corporate-led initiative aimed at increasing the number of female CEOs in FTSE 100 companies to 25 by 2025, the EU Commission’s launch of a public consultation on making public capital markets more attractive for EU companies and facilitating access to capital for SMEs and the European Parliament’s endorsement of the EU Commission’s proposals on UCITSs and PRIIPs. or to read the full analysis.