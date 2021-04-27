Considering the impact of changes to right to work checks

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Sacha Wooldridge, senior associate at Birketts, discusses the changes the Home Office made to its ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19): right to work check’ guidance on 20 April 2021 regarding the end of the ability to conduct right to work checks via a video conference. Wooldridge also analyses the practical difficulties this may cause employers and considers what other changes are on the horizon for right to work checks. or to read the full analysis.