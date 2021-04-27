Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Starting employment / Recruitment

Legal News

Considering the impact of changes to right to work checks

Considering the impact of changes to right to work checks
Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Considering the impact of changes to right to work checks
  • Original story
  • What changes does the 20 April 2021 update to the ‘coronavirus (COVID-19): right to work check’ guidance make?
  • What practical difficulties do you think this may cause to employers?
  • How did the coronavirus right to work concession work in practice?
  • What other changes are on the horizon as regards right to work checks?
  • Post-Brexit checks for EEA/Swiss nationals
  • Digital status

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Sacha Wooldridge, senior associate at Birketts, discusses the changes the Home Office made to its ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19): right to work check’ guidance on 20 April 2021 regarding the end of the ability to conduct right to work checks via a video conference. Wooldridge also analyses the practical difficulties this may cause employers and considers what other changes are on the horizon for right to work checks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More