UK Immigration—Right to Work check changes from 6 April 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  UK Immigration—Right to Work check changes from 6 April 2022
  Right to work checks for biometric card holders from 6 April 2022
  Identification Document Validation Technology (IDVT)
  Next action

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Audrey Elliott, Simon Kenny and Louisa Cole of Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP consider the impact of the upcoming changes to right to work checks for biometric card holders from 6 April 2022. The analysis also looks at Identification Document Validation Technology in right to work checks in the near future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

