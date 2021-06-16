menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Immigration

Legal News

UK government publishes 1 July right to work Code

UK government publishes 1 July right to work Code
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK government publishes 1 July right to work Code
  • Draft Code will be effective from 1 July 2021
  • Changes to the lists of acceptable documents
  • Employer Checking Service
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) adjusted RTW
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office has finally published its revised Code of Practice on Preventing Illegal Working (the ‘draft Code’) covering the changes to the right to work check (RTW) requirements for EEA citizens which come into effect on 1 July 2021. James Perrott of Mayer Brown looks at the changes that the draft Code introduces, how this will affect UK employers and some areas of continued uncertainty. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More