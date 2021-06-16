UK government publishes 1 July right to work Code

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office has finally published its revised Code of Practice on Preventing Illegal Working (the ‘draft Code’) covering the changes to the right to work check (RTW) requirements for EEA citizens which come into effect on 1 July 2021. James Perrott of Mayer Brown looks at the changes that the draft Code introduces, how this will affect UK employers and some areas of continued uncertainty. or to read the full analysis.