Using an Identity Service Provider for digital right to work checks

Published on: 07 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Immigration analysis: UK employers can engage an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) to assist with carrying out the digital identity verification aspect of a right to work check for prospective employees with a valid British or Irish passport. In this article Supinder Singh Sian, Naomi Hanrahan-Soar and Kathryn Denyer of Lewis Silkin LLP look at how the arrangements are working initially in practice and outline some of the considerations for employers, including looking ahead to the end of adjusted right to work checks on 30 September 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

