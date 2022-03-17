Competition weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing the Commission’s appeal against the General Court’s annulment of a German dairy sector State aid decision, an opinion from AG Kokott recommending that Gibraltar’s offsetting of taxes paid by Fossil does not constitute State aid, and publication by the Commission of the draft revised Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations on Research & Development and Specialisation agreements. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s: publication of its environmental sustainability advice to government, publication of its final market study report into children’s social care provision, and review of retained Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation. . Finally, this week’s highlights covers the launch of parallel investigations by the Commission and the CMA into Google and Meta over ad tech concerns and the recycling of old or written-off vehicles. or to read the full analysis.