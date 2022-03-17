LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition / Case trackers / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Competition weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Competition weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU antitrust
  • Commission investigates Google and Meta over ad tech concerns
  • Dawn raids for several companies and associations in the automotive sector
  • Draft revised Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations on Research & Development and Specialisation agreements published in the OJ
  • EU State aid
  • Judgment dismisses Commission’s appeal of General Court’s annulment of German dairy sector State aid decision
  • AG opinion recommends Gibraltar’s offsetting of taxes paid by Fossil is not State aid
  • UK antitrust
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing the Commission’s appeal against the General Court’s annulment of a German dairy sector State aid decision, an opinion from AG Kokott recommending that Gibraltar’s offsetting of taxes paid by Fossil does not constitute State aid, and publication by the Commission of the draft revised Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations on Research & Development and Specialisation agreements. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s: publication of its environmental sustainability advice to government, publication of its final market study report into children’s social care provision, and review of retained Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation. . Finally, this week’s highlights covers the launch of parallel investigations by the Commission and the CMA into Google and Meta over ad tech concerns and the recycling of old or written-off vehicles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for