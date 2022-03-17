- Competition weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU antitrust
- Commission investigates Google and Meta over ad tech concerns
- Dawn raids for several companies and associations in the automotive sector
- Draft revised Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations on Research & Development and Specialisation agreements published in the OJ
- EU State aid
- Judgment dismisses Commission’s appeal of General Court’s annulment of German dairy sector State aid decision
- AG opinion recommends Gibraltar’s offsetting of taxes paid by Fossil is not State aid
- UK antitrust
More...
- CMA investigates Google and Meta over ad tech concerns
- CMA launches investigation into vehicle recycling
- CMA announces review of retained Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation
- UK competition policy
- CMA publishes environmental sustainability advice to government
- UK market studies
- CMA publishes final report into its market study into children’s social care provision
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Competition weekly highlights includes, from an EU perspective, a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing the Commission’s appeal against the General Court’s annulment of a German dairy sector State aid decision, an opinion from AG Kokott recommending that Gibraltar’s offsetting of taxes paid by Fossil does not constitute State aid, and publication by the Commission of the draft revised Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations on Research & Development and Specialisation agreements. In addition, this week’s highlights also includes, from a UK perspective, the CMA’s: publication of its environmental sustainability advice to government, publication of its final market study report into children’s social care provision, and review of retained Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation. . Finally, this week’s highlights covers the launch of parallel investigations by the Commission and the CMA into Google and Meta over ad tech concerns and the recycling of old or written-off vehicles.
