Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Key Commercial announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—27 October 2021
  • CAP and BCAP launch call for evidence on issues around body image and advertising
  • Consumer protection
  • Jurisdiction in consumer contracts—directing activities to the UK (Bitar v Banque Libano-Française)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a summary of the Autumn Budget announcements, analysis of the Supreme Court judgement in Kabab-Ji SAL v Kout Food Group concerning the governing law of an arbitration agreement and the operation of a ‘no oral modification’ clause which unanimously dismissed the appeal, analysis of the judgment in Bitar v Banque Libano-Française on jurisdiction in consumer contracts and the meaning of ‘directing activities’ to the UK, an updated procurement policy note that considers the bidders approach to payment in major government contracts and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

