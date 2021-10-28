- Commercial weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—Key Commercial announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—27 October 2021
- CAP and BCAP launch call for evidence on issues around body image and advertising
- Consumer protection
- Jurisdiction in consumer contracts—directing activities to the UK (Bitar v Banque Libano-Française)
- BEUC publishes paper on protecting European consumers from connected devices
- FCA calls for legislative change to protect consumers in latest perimeter report
- HM Treasury consults on the regulation of BNPL products
- Contracts
- HMLR updates Practice Guide 35 on Corporate insolvency
- Lawyers’ pressure on fees did not amount to duress (Al-Subaihi v Al-Sanea)
- UK Supreme Court dismisses appeal against decision refusing recognition and enforcement of New York Convention award (Kabab-Ji SAL v Kout Food Group)
- Bailment — theft and exclusion/limitation of liability (The Huntsworth Wine Company Limited v London City Bond Limited)
- Data protection
- Thought-leadership—precedent privacy information for compliance with the Children’s Code
- E-commerce
- G7 countries agree to Digital Trade Principles during G7 Trade Track
- BEUC expresses concern regarding Ireland’s delay in enforcing EU audiovisual rules
- UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says
- International
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand reach trade deal
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—25 October 2021
- Supply of goods
- ABPI publishes joint report on maximising UK manufacturing potential
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a summary of the Autumn Budget announcements, analysis of the Supreme Court judgement in Kabab-Ji SAL v Kout Food Group concerning the governing law of an arbitration agreement and the operation of a ‘no oral modification’ clause which unanimously dismissed the appeal, analysis of the judgment in Bitar v Banque Libano-Française on jurisdiction in consumer contracts and the meaning of ‘directing activities’ to the UK, an updated procurement policy note that considers the bidders approach to payment in major government contracts and the latest ASA rulings.
