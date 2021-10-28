Commercial weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a summary of the Autumn Budget announcements, analysis of the Supreme Court judgement in Kabab-Ji SAL v Kout Food Group concerning the governing law of an arbitration agreement and the operation of a ‘no oral modification’ clause which unanimously dismissed the appeal, analysis of the judgment in Bitar v Banque Libano-Française on jurisdiction in consumer contracts and the meaning of ‘directing activities’ to the UK, an updated procurement policy note that considers the bidders approach to payment in major government contracts and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.