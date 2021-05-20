menu-search
Commercial weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—19 May 2021
  • FSB Technology (UK) faces regulatory action for third-party website failures
  • Contracts
  • Bungalow Brouhaha—an object lesson in residential construction disputes (Kang v Pattar)
  • Comment—UK insurers incite new dispute over calculations of businesses’ coronavirus (COVID-19) losses
  • Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)
  • Joint venture—termination of contract (Donovan v Grainmarket Asset Management)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the regulatory action against FSB Technology (UK) for third party website failures, analysis of the Commercial Court’s refusal of a summary judgment application in an unjust enrichment claim in Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets, Norway’s assent to the UK joining the Lugano Convention 2007, CMA’s warning to travel firms to respect holidaymakers’ refund rights amid coronavirus (COVID-19), ICO’s response to the laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament, DHSC’s response to the challenge over its awarding of PPE contracts during the coronavirus, and the latest post-Brexit guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

