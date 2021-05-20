Commercial weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the regulatory action against FSB Technology (UK) for third party website failures, analysis of the Commercial Court’s refusal of a summary judgment application in an unjust enrichment claim in Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets, Norway’s assent to the UK joining the Lugano Convention 2007, CMA’s warning to travel firms to respect holidaymakers’ refund rights amid coronavirus (COVID-19), ICO’s response to the laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament, DHSC’s response to the challenge over its awarding of PPE contracts during the coronavirus, and the latest post-Brexit guidance. or to read the full analysis.