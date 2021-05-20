- Commercial weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—19 May 2021
- FSB Technology (UK) faces regulatory action for third-party website failures
- Contracts
- Bungalow Brouhaha—an object lesson in residential construction disputes (Kang v Pattar)
- Comment—UK insurers incite new dispute over calculations of businesses’ coronavirus (COVID-19) losses
- Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)
- Joint venture—termination of contract (Donovan v Grainmarket Asset Management)
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Consumer
- CMA warns travel firms to respect holidaymakers’ refund rights amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- eBay launches Regulatory Portal to boost online consumer safety
- Data protection
- CMA and ICO publish joint statement on relationship between competition and data protection
- Facebook loses bid to halt Irish probe into EU-US data flows after Schrems II ruling
- ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
- ‘Good data protection is an investment’ says UK Information Commissioner
- E-commerce
- European Commission launches consultation on EU digital principles
- UK publishes Online Safety Bill—a new era in digital regulation
- International
- Exporting and importing goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
- Goods movement reference—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Issues with trading routes—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—17 May 2021
- Public procurement
- DHSC responds to challenge over its awarding of PPE contracts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Supply of goods and services
- EFRA Committee concerned about food supply chain due to new immigration policy
- Supply of services
- Birmingham City Council’s housing allocation scheme declared to have discriminated against disabled households (R (Nur) v Birmingham City Council)
- Inexcusable delay giving judgment, dishonest assistance and dual vicarious liability (Natwest Markets plc v Bilta UK Ltd (In liquidation))
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
