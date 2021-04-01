- Commercial weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Court of Appeal ruling outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- FCA business interruption test case—Imperial College data
- Intellectual property
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal and refuses request to depart from retained EU law in hyperlinking case (Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK)
- Call for views on AI and IP—the UK government response
- EUIPO discusses IP infringements associated with domain names in new paper
- Consumer protection
- Consumer remedies for defective dogs (Pendragon v Coom)
- CMA announces Argos extended warranty customers will receive over £500,000
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—31 March 2021
- DCMSC launches inquiry into the social media culture and the power of influencers
- Ofcom announces joint plan with ICO for tackling nuisance calls
- Brexit
- Customs (Tariff etc ) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- International
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Thailand commit to strengthening trade ties
- Beyond Brexit—UK–Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement enters into force
- Sale of goods
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Goods Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in goods
- IfG report examines the impact of post-Brexit transition on businesses
- Post-Brexit guidance from HMRC—weekly round-up 30 March 2021
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal ruling in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd which outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK on the refusal of the request to depart from retained EU law in a hyperlinking case, consideration of consumer remedies for defective dogs in Pendragon v Coom and the EU Goods Sub-Committee’s report on the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on trade in goods.
