Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Court of Appeal ruling outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • FCA business interruption test case—Imperial College data
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Appeal dismisses appeal and refuses request to depart from retained EU law in hyperlinking case (Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK)
  • Call for views on AI and IP—the UK government response
  • EUIPO discusses IP infringements associated with domain names in new paper
  • Consumer protection
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal ruling in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd which outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK on the refusal of the request to depart from retained EU law in a hyperlinking case, consideration of consumer remedies for defective dogs in Pendragon v Coom and the EU Goods Sub-Committee’s report on the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on trade in goods. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More