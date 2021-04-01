Commercial weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal ruling in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd which outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK on the refusal of the request to depart from retained EU law in a hyperlinking case, consideration of consumer remedies for defective dogs in Pendragon v Coom and the EU Goods Sub-Committee’s report on the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on trade in goods. or to read the full analysis.