Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 2 March 2021

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 2 March 2021
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of criminal justice. In particular, this instrument amends EU-derived domestic legislation relating to the Country of Origin principle (CoOp) for electronic commerce as established by Directive 2000/31/EC (EU e-Commerce Directive, which no longer applies in the UK), to address deficiencies arising from the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

