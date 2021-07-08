menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Australia—Federal Court refuses enforcement of foreign award for procedural irregularities (Hub v Energy City Qatar)

Australia—Federal Court refuses enforcement of foreign award for procedural irregularities (Hub v Energy City Qatar)
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Australia—Federal Court refuses enforcement of foreign award for procedural irregularities (Hub v Energy City Qatar)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What did the primary judge decide?
  • What did the Full Court decide on appeal?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In an appeal from a judgment of the Federal Court of Australia enforcing an arbitration award under section 8(3) of the International Arbitration Act 1974 (Cth) (IAA 1974),the Full Court of the Federal Court found that the arbitration award should not be enforced on the basis that the tribunal was not composed in accordance with the agreement of the parties, which is a proper basis to resist enforcement under IAA 1974, s 8(5)(e (implementing Article V(1)(d) of the New York Convention and Article 36(1)(a)(iv) of the Model Law). The court also found that as the failure to compose the tribunal in accordance with the agreement of the parties is fundamental to the jurisdiction of the arbitrators, there was little scope to exercise the court’s discretion to enforce the award. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of the parties’ agreement in any arbitration proceedings. It also confirms that Australian courts will interpret the IAA 1974, to the extent permissible by its language, with the aim of preserving the uniform framework established by the New York Convention and the Model Law and maintaining a degree of international harmony and concordance of approach to international commercial arbitration. Written by Gitanjali Bajaj, partner and co-head for International Arbitration Asia-Pacific, and Adriana Abu Abara, solicitor, at DLA Piper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More