Amazon gets initial victory in appeal against Luxembourg EU GDPR decision on targeted ads

Article summary

MLex: Amazon has won an initial victory against the Luxembourg data protection authority's decision to fine it for failing to provide a legal basis for collecting and processing personal data used for behavioral advertising. A Luxembourg court has ruled that an order to comply with a decision under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) by 15 January 2022 lacks ‘precision’ and would ‘likely cause serious and irreparable’ harm to the company. Under the decision, Amazon faced a record fine of €746m, as well as an obligation to ‘bring the transparency measures concerning the processing of personal data for the purposes of behavioural advertising into conformity’ with the EU GDPR within six months, or face an additional daily penalty of €746,000. or to read the full analysis.