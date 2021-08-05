menu-search
Amazon has six months to comply with EU GDPR decision, Luxembourg regulator says

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Amazon.com must bring its data processing in line with EU privacy rules within six months, on top of paying a record-breaking fine of €746m, according to an enforcement decision by Luxembourg’s National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD). It will be liable to an extra penalty of €746,000 for each day of delay. The clock started ticking on 15 July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

