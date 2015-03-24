- All change for Part 36?
- Original news
- What are the main changes to the CPR, Pt 36 which will be brought in by the Civil Procedure (Amendment No 8) Rules 2014?
- What issues have the changes been designed to deal with, and how effective are they likely to be in addressing this?
- Are the changes a desirable development? Have any concerns been raised about the potential impact of the amendments?
- What are the implications for lawyers, and how should they be preparing? Are there any grey areas or unresolved issues they should watch out for?
- How do the amendments fit in with other developments in this area of law? And do you have any predictions for future developments?
Article summary
Personal Injury analysis: Analysing the changes to Part 36 which will be brought in by the Civil Procedure (Amendment No 8) Rules 2014 in April, Paul Edwards, a partner and national head of costs at Hill Dickinson, advises that offers and settlement strategies need to be reviewed ahead of these changes in light of the retrospective impact of some of them.
