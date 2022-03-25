LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
143rd Practice Direction update—in force 22 March 2022 and 1 June 2022

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • 143rd Practice Direction update—in force 22 March 2022 and 1 June 2022
  • CPR PD 51Y (Video or audio hearings during the coronavirus pandemic)—in force 22 March 2022
  • CPR PD 51ZC (Small claims paper determination pilot)—in force 1 June 2022

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls and Parliamentary Under-Secretary for justice have signed into effect the 143rd Practice Direction (PD) update, extending CPR PD 51Y (Video or Audio Hearings During the Coronavirus Pandemic) and introducing CPR PD 51ZC (Small Claims Paper Determination Pilot). The update to CPR PD 51Y came into effect on 22 March 2022, while the update to CPR PD 51ZC comes into effect on 1 June 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

