When courts will entertain academic Public Law claims? (L, M and P v Devon County Council)

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Public Law analysis: The claimants judicially reviewed decisions communicated in pre-action correspondence to the effect that amended education, health and care (EHC) plans would not be produced by the Devon County Council (the Council) within a particular timescale. The claims raised a short point of statutory construction. Permission to claim judicial review was granted on the papers. At the substantive hearing, despite hearing full argument on the statutory construction point, the judge declined to decide the point on the basis that the claims had become academic. The Court of Appeal decided that he erred in doing so. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister, at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

