Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences / Coroners' inquests

Legal News

What to expect from the new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework

What to expect from the new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework
Published on: 06 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What to expect from the new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework
  • The current Serious Incident Framework is expected to be updated in 2022. What aspects should PI & Clinical Negligence practitioners be aware of and why?
  • Any predictions for further development?

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: the NHS has announced that it is to replace the Serious Incident Framework with a new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework (PSIRF). Carin Hunt, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers, shares her thoughts on which aspects of this new framework will most impact personal injury and clinical negligence practitioners and whether we can expect any more announcements regarding future developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More