USA—Ninth Circuit finds judge to have misinterpreted Monster Energy disclosure rules (EHM Productions v Starline Tours of Hollywood)

Published on: 28 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that a California judge ‘clearly erred’ when he misinterpreted JAMS’ response to recently laid-out disclosure requirements in a dispute between celebrity news provider TMZ and a Hollywood bus tour operator, even as the panel issued a call for those controversial requirements to be revisited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

