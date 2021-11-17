USA—motion to vacate ICDR award due to co-arbitrator relationship denied (Andes Petroleum v Occidental)

Article summary

Law360: A New York federal judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York agreed to enforce a US$392m arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd in May 2021 by an International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) tribunal seated in New York, applying the Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association, rejecting Occidental Exploration and Production Co’s argument of an ‘ongoing co-arbitrator relationship’. or to read the full analysis.