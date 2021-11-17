LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—motion to vacate ICDR award due to co-arbitrator relationship denied (Andes Petroleum v Occidental)

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A New York federal judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York agreed to enforce a US$392m arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd in May 2021 by an International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) tribunal seated in New York, applying the Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association, rejecting Occidental Exploration and Production Co’s argument of an ‘ongoing co-arbitrator relationship’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

