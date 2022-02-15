US Court of Appeals Second Circuit LIBOR-rigging reversal is a boon for defendants

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: In US v Connolly, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (Second Circuit) has reversed convictions of two former Deutsche Bank traders accused of rigging LIBOR, giving defendants ammunition for more favourable jury instructions on the requisite falsity for a fraud conviction, and ensuring the US Government is held to its burden of proof, say Rachel Maimin and Robert Johnston at Lowenstein Sandler. or to read the full analysis.