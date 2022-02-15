LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US Court of Appeals Second Circuit LIBOR-rigging reversal is a boon for defendants

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, Expert analysis: In US v Connolly, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (Second Circuit) has reversed convictions of two former Deutsche Bank traders accused of rigging LIBOR, giving defendants ammunition for more favourable jury instructions on the requisite falsity for a fraud conviction, and ensuring the US Government is held to its burden of proof, say Rachel Maimin and Robert Johnston at Lowenstein Sandler. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

