Legal News

UK and US governments set a date for the entry into force of the UK-US CLOUD Act Agreement

Published on: 29 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Information Law analysis: Lisa Peets, partner, James M Garland, partner, and Paul Maynard, associate, at Covington & Burling LLP, discuss the joint statement made by the UK and US on 21 July 2022, confirming that the UK-US Data Access Agreement will come into force on 3 October 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

