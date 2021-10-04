Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)

Article summary

IP analysis: This case is a reference for a preliminary ruling to the Court of Justice from the Higher Regional Court of Vienna/Austria which seeks to establish whether private copying levies are payable by cloud storage providers. The Court of Justice is called upon to determine whether the private copying exception under Article 5(2)(b) of Directive 2001/29/EC (EU InfoSoc Directive) extends to copies made in the cloud and, if so, whether a payment is due to the copyright owner. According to Advocate General (AG) Hogan, reproductions based on cloud computing services can constitute a private copy, but a specific levy for such copying may ultimately not be payable. The opinion by AG Hogan is advisory and the Court of Justice is not bound by it, but if the court did follow the AG’s advice, this could have an impact on licensing and potentially also enforcement practices. Written by Brigitte Lindner, barrister and member of the Bar of Berlin/Germany (Rechtsanwältin), Serle Court. or to read the full analysis.