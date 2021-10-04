LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Copyright & associated rights / Copyright & associated rights transactions and management

Legal News

Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the AG opine?
  • The private copying exception extends to the cloud…
  • …but an additional levy payment may not be required
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This case is a reference for a preliminary ruling to the Court of Justice from the Higher Regional Court of Vienna/Austria which seeks to establish whether private copying levies are payable by cloud storage providers. The Court of Justice is called upon to determine whether the private copying exception under Article 5(2)(b) of Directive 2001/29/EC (EU InfoSoc Directive) extends to copies made in the cloud and, if so, whether a payment is due to the copyright owner. According to Advocate General (AG) Hogan, reproductions based on cloud computing services can constitute a private copy, but a specific levy for such copying may ultimately not be payable. The opinion by AG Hogan is advisory and the Court of Justice is not bound by it, but if the court did follow the AG’s advice, this could have an impact on licensing and potentially also enforcement practices. Written by Brigitte Lindner, barrister and member of the Bar of Berlin/Germany (Rechtsanwältin), Serle Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As