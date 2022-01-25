LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (25/01/2022)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Subsidy control
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to launch and issue an invitation to comment in Deutsche Post DHL Group/J.F. Hillebrand Group AG. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Mergers

  1. The CMA launched its phase I investigation and issued its invitation to comment in relation to the anticipated acquisition by Deutsche Post DHL Group of J.F. Hillebrand Group AG—see further, case page

NOTE—For all live mergers before the CMA, see further, UK mergers—ongoing cases tracker.

Subsidy control

  1. The government has published various documents on the Subsidy Control Bill, including a policy statement on Streamlined Routes: objectives, operation and next steps as well as two example illustrative Streamlined Routes to help demonstrate how Streamlined Routes would operate in practice (one on Clean Heat and the other on Research, Development and Innovation)—see further, Subsidy Control Bill 2021: illustrative regulations, guidance and streamlined routes

NOTE—For a summary of all ongoing competition legislation, guidance and other policy developments, see further, UK competition law—ongoing legislation and policy tracker

Upcoming dates

For dates of upcoming UK competition developments, see further, UK Competition

