UK Competition law—daily round-up (25/01/2022)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to launch and issue an invitation to comment in Deutsche Post DHL Group/J.F. Hillebrand Group AG.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
The CMA launched its phase I investigation and issued its invitation to comment in relation to the anticipated acquisition by Deutsche Post DHL Group of J.F. Hillebrand Group AG—see further, case page
NOTE—For all live mergers before the CMA, see further, UK mergers—ongoing cases tracker.
The government has published various documents on the Subsidy Control Bill, including a policy statement on Streamlined Routes: objectives, operation and next steps as well as two example illustrative Streamlined Routes to help demonstrate how Streamlined Routes would operate in practice (one on Clean Heat and the other on Research, Development and Innovation)—see further, Subsidy Control Bill 2021: illustrative regulations, guidance and streamlined routes
NOTE—For a summary of all ongoing competition legislation, guidance and other policy developments, see further, UK competition law—ongoing legislation and policy tracker
For dates of upcoming UK competition developments, see further, UK Competition
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital
What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a
Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but
EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage
0330 161 1234