UK Competition law—daily round-up (23/08/2021)

Published on: 23 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to launch its phase 1 investigation in the S&P Global Inc/IHS Markit Ltd merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

