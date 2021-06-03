- TMT weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Media
- Joint authorship—IMDb film credits in Florence Foster Jenkins saga (Martin v Kogan)
- Committee report looks at impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on festivals
- Internet
- Committee calls for further consideration of draft Online Safety Bill
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CAP and BCAP consult on proposed new rules on harm and protected characteristics
- Outcome of consultation Birmingham Commonwealth Games Act 2020 published
- ASA rulings—2 June 2021
- Information technology
- MLex Special Report: Epic Games v Apple
- Council announces agreement to secure EU financing of high-performance computing
- Data protection
- EDPS launches two investigations in light of Schrems II judgment
- DCMS announces cyber security sectoral analysis survey
- New technologies
- DCMS publishes details of new study on security of connected devices
- Telecommunications
- DCMS publishes guidance on plans to improve UK’s broadband network
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
