- TMT weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Reputation management
- Service out of the jurisdiction in defamation and GDPR claims (Soriano v Forensic News LLC)
- Internet
- French CNIL fines Google and Facebook for complicated nature of cookie refusal
- An analysis of the draft EU Digital Services Act
- Report published on functioning of .eu domain between April 2019 and April 2021
- Data protection
- EDPS sanctions EU Parliament over EU-US transfers, cookies, data rights and transparency
- Telecommunications
- DCMS seeks views from specific suppliers on Project Gigabit National OMR
- PSA launches consultation on requirements in section 3.13 of Code 15
- New technologies
- DCMS announces new UK initiative to shape global standards for AI
- Media
- Commission launches public consultation on European Media Freedom Act
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—12 January 2022
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
