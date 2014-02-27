Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—27 February 2014

Published on: 27 February 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—27 February 2014
  • Contents
  • Lending
  • An on demand loan really is repayable 'on demand'
  • Security
  • City of London Law Society (CLLS) publishes discussion paper on secured transactions reform
  • Secondary trading
  • LMA Secondary Debt Trading Documentation—going live on 3 March 2014
  • Debt capital markets
  • Clearstream announces extension to its ICSD real-time processing day by two hours
Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on the proper construction of the repayment provisions in a loan agreement, (2) City of London Law Society publishes a discussion paper on secured transactions reform, (3) the LMA reminds its members that its revised Standard Terms & Conditions for Par and Distressed Trade Transactions go live on 3 March 2014, (4) ISDA publishes its 2014 Credit Derivatives Definitions and (5) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency, Tax and Property teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

