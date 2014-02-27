- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—27 February 2014
- Contents
- Lending
- An on demand loan really is repayable 'on demand'
- Security
- City of London Law Society (CLLS) publishes discussion paper on secured transactions reform
- Secondary trading
- LMA Secondary Debt Trading Documentation—going live on 3 March 2014
- Debt capital markets
- Clearstream announces extension to its ICSD real-time processing day by two hours
- Derivatives
- ISDA publishes its 2014 Credit Derivatives Definitions
- Financial Services
- Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013 (Commencement No 1) Order 2014
- ESMA launches one-stop shop for EU regulated investment information
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Return to the 'pay for what you use' principle in the 'Game' appeal
- Tax
- Final set of regulations and guidance to implement FATCA issued
- Property
- Lender's solicitors liable in fraudulent sale
- Landlord entitled to consent costs though lease silent
- Contacts
