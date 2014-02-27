This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—27 February 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on the proper construction of the repayment provisions in a loan agreement, (2) City of London Law Society publishes a discussion paper on secured transactions reform, (3) the LMA reminds its members that its revised Standard Terms & Conditions for Par and Distressed Trade Transactions go live on 3 March 2014, (4) ISDA publishes its 2014 Credit Derivatives Definitions and (5) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services, Restructuring & Insolvency, Tax and Property teams or to read the full analysis.