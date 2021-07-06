menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Insolvency litigation / Evidence and evidence gathering

Legal News

Third party costs orders and the ‘real party’ on an application for public examination (Official Receiver v Deuss)

Third party costs orders and the ‘real party’ on an application for public examination (Official Receiver v Deuss)
Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Third party costs orders and the ‘real party’ on an application for public examination (Official Receiver v Deuss)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is the first reported decision on costs relating to an application under section 133 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Mr Deuss successfully resisted an order for public examination on an application brought by the official receiver (OR) at the request of the majority of the creditors of Transworld Payments Solutions UK Ltd (TWPS). During the course of the proceedings, Mr Hunt, as liquidator of TWPS, was directed to and did provide evidence as to topics that might be the subject of questions under IA 1986, s 133. Following the dismissal of the application, Mr Deuss sought a third party costs order against Mr Hunt personally on the basis that the request was made to gather information for the purposes of litigation brought by TWPS, and from which Mr Hunt stood to benefit as its liquidator. The court held that Mr Hunt did not fund or control the litigation and was not the ‘real party’. Mr Deuss’ application was dismissed. Written by Caley Wright, barrister at Maitland Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More