The first contested Part A1 moratorium procedure—when is the monitor required to terminate?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The English court has ruled for the first time on a contested moratorium process, clarifying a critical aspect of the procedure regarding the requirement for monitors to terminate a moratorium if they think that the company is unable to pay certain pre-moratorium debts. The case involved the Corbin & King group which operates well-known restaurants including the Wolseley and the Delaunay. or to read the full analysis.