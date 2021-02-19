Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

The CPTPP Investment Chapter—what may lie in store for the UK

The CPTPP Investment Chapter—what may lie in store for the UK
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The CPTPP Investment Chapter—what may lie in store for the UK
  • What is the CPTPP?
  • What, in summary, was the negotiating history of the CPTPP?
  • The Investment Chapter of the CPTPP
  • What is the structure of the CPTPP’s Investment Chapter?
  • What is the scope of the protection to investors?
  • How are the key concepts of ‘investor’ and ‘investment’ defined?
  • What are the substantive protection standards of the CPTPP?
  • How are investment disputes dealt with in the CPTPP?
  • Have any of the Parties made any reservations or side letters in respect of ISDS under the CPTPP?
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Lars Markert and Shimpei Ishido of Nishimura & Asahi consider the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the UK’s potential accession to it and examine the Investment Chapter of the CPTPP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More