LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enfranchisement and right to manage / Right to manage

Legal News

Supreme Court rules on right to manage regime (FirstPort v Settlers Court)

Published on: 14 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court rules on right to manage regime (FirstPort v Settlers Court)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The court was asked to consider the construction of the 'right to manage' provisions contained in the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (CLRA 2002). Specifically, it had to determine to what extent (if any) a right to manage (RTM) company in respect of a single building on a wider estate acquires the right to manage the wider estate facilities that are shared with the leaseholders of other buildings on the estate. The court held that an RTM company acquires only the right to manage the relevant premises together with nearby physical property over which the occupants of the relevant building have exclusive rights. In doing so, it overruled the existing Court of Appeal authority on this issue: Gala Unity Ltd v Ariadne Road RTM Co Ltd ('Gala'). The decision will come as a great relief to those living on and managing large estates, providing a much clearer demarcation in responsibility between RTM companies and existing managers and avoiding the significant practical difficulties that arise from shared management. Written by Kimberley Ziya, barrister at Landmark Chambers and junior counsel for the successful applicant (led by Simon Allison, also of Landmark Chambers). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes