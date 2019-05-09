Sign-in Help
Solicitors can recover VAT on medical reporting organisation fee (British Airways Plc v Prosser)

Published on: 09 May 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case and some key learning points?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Frances Lawley, barrister at Zenith Chambers, explores the decision in British Airways Plc v Prosser, which found that a solicitor can recover VAT on a medical reporting organisation fee. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

