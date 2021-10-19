Singapore Court of Appeal affirms tribunal powers to decide appropriate relief by refusing to set aside remedies award (Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels v Global Gaming Philippines)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In refusing to set aside a remedies award issued in a Singapore-seated ad hoc arbitration pursuant to the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules, the Singapore Court of Appeal affirmed the arbitral tribunal’s powers to decide the appropriate relief as a pragmatic solution to the realities of a case. This confirmed the tribunal’s broad remedial powers, which are akin to a court’s powers to grant all reliefs and remedies at law and in equity. Written by Wei Ming Tan, senior associate at CMS Holborn Asia. or to read the full analysis.