Singapore Court of Appeal affirms tribunal powers to decide appropriate relief by refusing to set aside remedies award (Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels v Global Gaming Philippines)

Published on: 19 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Background
  • The Remedies Award
  • Issues
  • What did the court decide?
  • The shares issue was not beyond the scope of submission to the arbitration
  • No breach of natural justice as the Tribunal did not refuse to consider the appellants’ evidence
  • The Remedies Award was not contrary to Singapore’s public policy
Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In refusing to set aside a remedies award issued in a Singapore-seated ad hoc arbitration pursuant to the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules, the Singapore Court of Appeal affirmed the arbitral tribunal’s powers to decide the appropriate relief as a pragmatic solution to the realities of a case. This confirmed the tribunal’s broad remedial powers, which are akin to a court’s powers to grant all reliefs and remedies at law and in equity. Written by Wei Ming Tan, senior associate at CMS Holborn Asia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

