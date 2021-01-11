Sign-in Help
Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed

Published on: 11 January 2021
  • The incoming tide of retained EU law
  • What is retained EU law?
  • 1. EU-derived domestic legislation
  • 2. Direct EU legislation
  • 3. Saved directly effective rights
  • 4. Retained case law
  • 5.Retained general principles of EU law
  • General exclusions from retained EU law
  • Ambulatory nature of retained EU law
Public Law analysis: In the first analysis in this series on ‘EU Relations Law’, Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers explains ‘retained EU law’, as introduced into domestic law at the end of the Brexit transition period by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

