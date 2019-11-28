Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Fixed costs

Legal News

Predicting the (civil litigation) road ahead

Predicting the (civil litigation) road ahead
Published on: 28 November 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Predicting the (civil litigation) road ahead

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Significant changes are in the pipeline and lawyers need to be aware of what is planned. Professor Dominic Regan, City Law School, puts down some markers. This article was first published by New Law Journal on 22 November 2019. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More