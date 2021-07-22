menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • MHCLG publishes new National Planning Policy Framework
  • Government publishes the National Model Design Code
  • MHCLG launches Building Beautiful Places plan to improve local communities
  • Consultation on Oxford-Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework
  • National Audit Office report examines local government and net zero
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • MHCLG updates Planning Practice Guidance on consultation and pre-decision matters
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a new National Planning Policy Framework, National Model Design Code published, Building Beautiful Places plan launched, consultation on Oxford-Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework, National Audit Office report on local government and net zero, updated Planning Practice Guidance on consultation and pre-decision matters, a challenge to a planning permission based on flawed procedure and bias, court considers planning breaches in caravan site case, and updated coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance on planning appeals to reflect opening up. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

