- Planning weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- MHCLG publishes new National Planning Policy Framework
- Government publishes the National Model Design Code
- MHCLG launches Building Beautiful Places plan to improve local communities
- Consultation on Oxford-Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework
- National Audit Office report examines local government and net zero
- Planning applications and decisions
- MHCLG updates Planning Practice Guidance on consultation and pre-decision matters
More...
- Challenge to planning permission alleges flawed procedure and bias
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Court considers various current and historic planning breaches in caravan site case
- Planning appeals
- Planning Inspectorate updates coronavirus guidance to reflect opening
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a new National Planning Policy Framework, National Model Design Code published, Building Beautiful Places plan launched, consultation on Oxford-Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework, National Audit Office report on local government and net zero, updated Planning Practice Guidance on consultation and pre-decision matters, a challenge to a planning permission based on flawed procedure and bias, court considers planning breaches in caravan site case, and updated coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance on planning appeals to reflect opening up.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.