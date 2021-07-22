Planning weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a new National Planning Policy Framework, National Model Design Code published, Building Beautiful Places plan launched, consultation on Oxford-Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework, National Audit Office report on local government and net zero, updated Planning Practice Guidance on consultation and pre-decision matters, a challenge to a planning permission based on flawed procedure and bias, court considers planning breaches in caravan site case, and updated coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance on planning appeals to reflect opening up. or to read the full analysis.