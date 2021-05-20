Planning weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Supreme Court judgment on the time limits for legal challenges to neighbourhood plans, analysis of a court judgment considering the accuracy of planning application drawings, the Local Government Association (LGA) calls for scrapping of permitted development rights for residential conversions, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) technical consultation on consequential changes to permitted development rights, a National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) report on changes to infrastructure needs, a Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on HS2 land and property review, DfT summary of responses to HS2 consultation, government plans for ‘levelling up’ policies, court decision on an interim injunction to prevent further planning breaches, and Homes England launches its Capacity Centre initiative for local councils. or to read the full analysis.