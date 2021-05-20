menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Planning weekly highlights—20 May 2021
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Neighbourhood planning
  • Supreme Court—timing of legal challenges to neighbourhood plans
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • The need for accurate plans and interpretation of planning conditions
  • Permitted development
  • Local Government Association calls for scrapping of permitted development rights
  • MHCLG seeks views on proposed changes to national permitted development rights
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Supreme Court judgment on the time limits for legal challenges to neighbourhood plans, analysis of a court judgment considering the accuracy of planning application drawings, the Local Government Association (LGA) calls for scrapping of permitted development rights for residential conversions, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) technical consultation on consequential changes to permitted development rights, a National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) report on changes to infrastructure needs, a Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on HS2 land and property review, DfT summary of responses to HS2 consultation, government plans for ‘levelling up’ policies, court decision on an interim injunction to prevent further planning breaches, and Homes England launches its Capacity Centre initiative for local councils. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes