- Planning weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Neighbourhood planning
- Supreme Court—timing of legal challenges to neighbourhood plans
- Planning applications and decisions
- The need for accurate plans and interpretation of planning conditions
- Permitted development
- Local Government Association calls for scrapping of permitted development rights
- MHCLG seeks views on proposed changes to national permitted development rights
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
More...
- National Infrastructure Commission report on changes to infrastructure needs resulting from pandemic
- DfT opens consultation on 2021 HS2 Land and Property Review
- DfT publishes summary of responses to consultation on HS2
- Prime Minister announces plans for ‘levelling up in action’ of new policies for UK
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Interim injunctions
- Housing
- Homes England launches Capacity Centre initiative for local councils
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Supreme Court judgment on the time limits for legal challenges to neighbourhood plans, analysis of a court judgment considering the accuracy of planning application drawings, the Local Government Association (LGA) calls for scrapping of permitted development rights for residential conversions, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) technical consultation on consequential changes to permitted development rights, a National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) report on changes to infrastructure needs, a Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on HS2 land and property review, DfT summary of responses to HS2 consultation, government plans for ‘levelling up’ policies, court decision on an interim injunction to prevent further planning breaches, and Homes England launches its Capacity Centre initiative for local councils.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.