- Planning weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- Planning, interpretation of national policy on isolated homes and heritage (City & Country Bramshill v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
- Database of LPA local plans updated amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Environmental impact assessment
- Court of Appeal judgment in case involving parish council challenge to mixed development on EIA grounds
- Key developments and highlights
- BEIS releases blueprint to aid decarbonisation strategy
- Government publishes methodology for prioritisation of Levelling Up Fund allocations
More...
- Housing
- Mayor of London announces Dagenham Project to create 1,500 affordable homes
- Welsh Government publishes updated guidance on help to buy scheme
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- DfT publishes HS2 Phase 2a class approval policy paper
- Sites of special scientific interest (SSSIs)
- Natural England announces Swanscombe Peninsula recognition as SSSI
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in City & Country Bramshill, updates to the Planning Inspectorate’s local plans database, a Court of Appeal judgment in Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and others, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) blueprint to aid its decarbonisation strategy, publication of the government methodology for prioritisation of Levelling Up Fund allocation, the Mayor of London’s announcement of a project to create 1,500 affordable homes, updated guidance from the Welsh Government on its help to buy scheme, publication of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) HS2 Phase 2a class approval policy paper, and Natural England’s announcement of a new Swanscombe Peninsula Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.