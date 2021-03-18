Planning weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in City & Country Bramshill, updates to the Planning Inspectorate’s local plans database, a Court of Appeal judgment in Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and others, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) blueprint to aid its decarbonisation strategy, publication of the government methodology for prioritisation of Levelling Up Fund allocation, the Mayor of London’s announcement of a project to create 1,500 affordable homes, updated guidance from the Welsh Government on its help to buy scheme, publication of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) HS2 Phase 2a class approval policy paper, and Natural England’s announcement of a new Swanscombe Peninsula Site of Special Scientific Interest. or to read the full analysis.