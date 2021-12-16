LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Building regulations
  • New homes to produce nearly a third less carbon
  • Housing
  • Homes England publishes guidance on financial viability for housing-led projects
  • Homes England announces local government housing development event series
  • Nationally significant infrastructure projects
  • BEIS grants development consent for Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm application
  • DfT announces government award of HS2 rolling stock contract
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Homes England guidance on financial viability for housing-led projects; development consent for a Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm; a marine licence for a Tidal Demonstration Project in Wales; a report on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on high streets; changes to building regulations and new Approved Documents to pave the way for the Future Homes and Buildings Standard in 2025; a consultation response and new statutory guidance on electric vehicle charge points; updated guidance on the benefits of onshore wind developments; NRW’s reaction to the Renewable Energy Deep Dive recommendations in Wales; a Levelling Up Fund boost; a PINS’ working arrangements update; and guidance on the Public Sector Equality Duty assessment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes