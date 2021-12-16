Planning weekly highlights—16 December 2021

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Homes England guidance on financial viability for housing-led projects; development consent for a Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm; a marine licence for a Tidal Demonstration Project in Wales; a report on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on high streets; changes to building regulations and new Approved Documents to pave the way for the Future Homes and Buildings Standard in 2025; a consultation response and new statutory guidance on electric vehicle charge points; updated guidance on the benefits of onshore wind developments; NRW’s reaction to the Renewable Energy Deep Dive recommendations in Wales; a Levelling Up Fund boost; a PINS’ working arrangements update; and guidance on the Public Sector Equality Duty assessment.
