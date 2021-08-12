Planning weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and its implications for climate change and sustainable transport, a letter from MHCLG on the changes to the NPPF, updates to the National Model Design Code, the consultation on Local Nature Recovery Strategies, updates to the Manual to the Building Regulations and Approved Documents index, a judicial review case considering a parish councillor’s Article 10 rights and Covid-19 updates. or to read the full analysis.