Planning weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport
  • MHCLG publishes letter on NPPF paragraph 22 changes
  • MHCLG updates parts one and two of National Model Design Code
  • Defra seeks views on Local Nature Recovery Strategies in England
  • MHCLG publishes results of 2019 aggregate minerals survey
  • Buildings regulations
  • MHCLG updates Manual to the Building Regulations and Approved Documents index
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and its implications for climate change and sustainable transport, a letter from MHCLG on the changes to the NPPF, updates to the National Model Design Code, the consultation on Local Nature Recovery Strategies, updates to the Manual to the Building Regulations and Approved Documents index, a judicial review case considering a parish councillor’s Article 10 rights and Covid-19 updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

