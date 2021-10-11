New DOJ crypto team puts exchanges in hot seat

Law360: The US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) new cryptocurrency enforcement team is the latest signal that the federal government has its sights on illicit uses of digital assets—particularly the role of cryptocurrency in ransomware payments and money laundering, lawyers told Law360.
