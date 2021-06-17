menu-search
Five ways companies can prepare for Biden’s US anti-corruption push

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Check your cyber-risks
  • Fill the (data) gaps
  • FCPA and AML training
  • The post-pandemic assessment
  • Follow the money

Article summary

Law360: With President Joe Biden gung-ho about fighting corruption, new anti-money laundering (AML) rules looming, and vulnerabilities that were amplified by the pandemic, companies should act now to reexamine and bolster their compliance programmes, experts say. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

