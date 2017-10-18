Sign-in Help
Model clauses—referral to the Court of Justice (Irish DPC v Facebook Ireland and Schrems)

Published on: 18 October 2017
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Article summary

Information Law analysis: In the transfer of personal data to the US, are the EU Standard Contractual Clauses (also know as Model Clauses) still valid? Rosemary Jay, a senior consultant attorney at Hunton & Williams, advises that the Court of Justice’s ultimate answer to this question could have massive ramifications for transatlantic data flows. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

