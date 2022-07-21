LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MDCG publishes practices and solutions to enable Member States to meet their IVDR obligatons
  • MedTech Europe releases survey report on availability of medical devices
  • Commission adopts proposal on safety and quality of substances of human origin
  • Research and development
  • Guidance on applying for authorisation of clinical trials for medicines updated
  • Intellectual property
  • Unified Patent Court projected to open in early 2023
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA published information on requesting approval of clinical trials with complex innovative designs, the Medical Device Coordination Group published guidance on the application of certain IVDR provisions, a proposal has been adopted by the European Commission on the safety and quality of substances of human origin, the Unified Patent Court is projected to open in early 2023, and the European Data Protection Board and the European Data Protection Supervisor adopted a joint opinion on the European Health Data Space proposal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

