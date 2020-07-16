Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 July 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 July 2020
Published on: 16 July 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 July 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European temporary derogation from clinical trial rules
  • EFPIA publishes code guidance in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MedTech Europe publishes position paper on IVDR amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Regulators align positions on next trials of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission prepares for future coronavirus outbreaks
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic signals need for European Health Union say MEPs
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and Brexit developments, including the publication of the government’s response to the consultation on the supplementary protection certificate (SPC) waiver, no-deal legislation and the European Commission, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Heads of Medicines Agencies’ (HMA’s) joint technical note on clinical trials post-Brexit. These highlights also discuss the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) response to the Commission’s public consultation on the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy and the launch of an antimicrobial resistance Action Fund by the EFPIA and International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More