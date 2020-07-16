- Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 July 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European temporary derogation from clinical trial rules
- EFPIA publishes code guidance in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MedTech Europe publishes position paper on IVDR amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulators align positions on next trials of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission prepares for future coronavirus outbreaks
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic signals need for European Health Union say MEPs
- Brexit
- Government responds to supplementary protection certificate waiver consultation
- Commission, EMA and HMA issue joint note about clinical trials post-Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission adopts communication on ‘readiness’ for the end of the transition period
- An attractive regime for governing jurisdiction post-Brexit
- Research and development
- EFPIA details recommendations on Commission Pharmaceutical Strategy consultation
- EFPIA and IFPMA announce launch of AMR Action Fund raising almost $US 1bn
- Post-market
- Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review publishes first report
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA issues infringement decision on Aspen, Tiofarma and Amilco
- Confidential information
- UKIP breach of confidence claim struck out (UK Independence Party Ltd v Braine)
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and Brexit developments, including the publication of the government’s response to the consultation on the supplementary protection certificate (SPC) waiver, no-deal legislation and the European Commission, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Heads of Medicines Agencies’ (HMA’s) joint technical note on clinical trials post-Brexit. These highlights also discuss the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) response to the Commission’s public consultation on the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy and the launch of an antimicrobial resistance Action Fund by the EFPIA and International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.
