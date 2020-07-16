Life Sciences weekly highlights—16 July 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and Brexit developments, including the publication of the government’s response to the consultation on the supplementary protection certificate (SPC) waiver, no-deal legislation and the European Commission, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Heads of Medicines Agencies’ (HMA’s) joint technical note on clinical trials post-Brexit. These highlights also discuss the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) response to the Commission’s public consultation on the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy and the launch of an antimicrobial resistance Action Fund by the EFPIA and International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations. or to read the full analysis.